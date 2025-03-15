Rams Add to Defense in Latest Mock Draft
The Los Angeles Rams are not unfamiliar with finding and taking defensive studs in the NFL Draft. Look at what they were able to accomplish just this past season after drafting Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kamren Kinchens, just to name a few.
The 2025 NFL Draft could easily see the Rams use that same approach as they successfully did last season. After getting within a game of the NFC Championship, the Rams look to be hungry, adding key pieces to their offensive line, as they look to take another defensive star in the making in the draft.
According to CBS Sports' Kyle Stackpole, the Rams will be using their first round pick, number 26 overall, to take defensive back Jahdae Barron from the Texas Longhorns. Below is what Stackpole had to say regarding the Rams' fictional draft pick from the mock draft.
"The Rams land Jahdae Barron, who won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in college football last season. He's not an elite athlete, but he does everything really well," Stackpole wrote.
Barron has been with the Texas Longhorns for five seasons now, as the potential Rams draft prospect has provided the program several things to celebrate. Not only did he bring in the Jim Thorpe Award as Stackpole mentioned, he has been all but consistent since putting on his pads for the first time.
Over his five year tenure, Barron collected 221 total tackles after getting a slow start to his collegiate career as a freshman and a sophomore. It was his junior year that stood out for Barron, where he set a collegiate career high in total tackles with 74, with 42 of them being solo tackles.
Not to be pushed to the side though is what he was able to do just this past season. For the Longhorns in 2024, Barron collected 67 total tackles, setting a collegiate career high in solo tackles with 46 and even had five interceptions.
If the Rams were to select Barron with their first round pick, it would only aid the defense for the foreseeable future, especially since last years' defensive standouts came from the 2024 draft. If Barron can make an immediate impact for Los Angeles, they might quickly be elevated to the team to beat in the NFC.
