Rams' Rival 49ers Set to Make Massive Decision on Star
Brandon Aiyuk's contract is a very fickle situation that has the 49ers on the hook for $22.85 million come Tuesday. Various reports have stated that the 49ers could be open to accepting offers for Aiyuk just one year after handing him a nine-figure extension.
If the 49ers do not move him before Tuesday, he will likely be stuck in San Francisco this season, which isn't great for the team, as due to his injury, it's unlikely he'll be ready until midseason.
The 49ers can't cut him either as Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio mentioned when writing about the situation.
"Could the 49ers simply cut their losses and move on from Aiyuk, before the extra $24.95 million vests? Nope." Wrote Florio. "Because Aiyuk currently can't pass a physical, and because the payment is already guaranteed for injury, they'd still owe him the money, even if they cut him."
Aiyuk's situation gets even worse for San Francisco, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Aiyuk, who signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the 49ers last year, is due the $22.85 million bonus if he is on the team's roster Tuesday. Once the 49ers pay that bonus it is expected that Aiyuk would spend the 2025 season in San Francisco," Schefter said.
In order to relieve themselves financially of Aiyuk's contractual burden, they would essentially have to get rid of him for pennies on the dollar, and unless Aiyuk himself is willing to renegotiate his deal, something he's unlikely to do, teams are not going to be interested in taking on his contract.
The 49ers have painted themselves into a corner on offense. Deebo Samuel is gone, Christian McCaffery is injury prone, George Kittle is on the last year of his deal, Trent Williams turns 37 in July, Aiyuk as mentioned is out until midseason despite commanding such a large portion of the cap and Brock Purdy's looming extension may cost the 49ers at least $40 million per season.
There's a very small shot Aiyuk gets traded so pay attention as what the 49ers do in the next 12 months may decide the future of Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch. Whatever happens there could lead to several opportunities for the Rams to take over the NFC West.
Remember to give us a follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please let us know your thoughts now when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE