Rams' Rival Seahawks Slammed For Cooper Kupp Contract
The Los Angeles Rams made one of the most shocking releases this offseason when they let veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp walk into free agency. Kupp has been the face of the Rams since coming into the league and since the team has moved back to Los Angeles.
Kupp and the Rams could not come up with a scenario that would have kept the Super Bowl champion with his teammates and coaches in Los Angeles. But Kupp did not have to wait long to find a new home. Kupp had a lot of different suitors that wanted him on their team, but none were willing to give him the contract he wanted except one team.
That team was the Rams' NFC West longtime rival, the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks signed Kupp to a three year deal. Now, Kupp will see his former team twice a year.
One analyst does not think that the Seahawk made a good move by giving Kupp that type of deal.
"I thought to be honest with you, one of the strangest contracts to me was Cooper Kupp," said Colin Cowherd on his podcast. "John Schneider, the general manager of Seattle, has almost never missed on receivers. He has been fantastic with wide receivers. Cooper Kupp does not separate."
"Sean McVay moves on from a receiver, they resigned Tutu Atwell because he gets open. They went out and paid for older Davante Adams because if you go look at the analytics, he gets open. Cooper Kupp does not get open at all."
"But the Cooper Kupp deal, when you look at the Sam Darnold contract which can end up being just a one-year $13 million deal. Do you think that Darnold is a two to three-year player in Seattle? Because the Cooper Kupp move is like dang."
The Rams also did not want to pay the rest of Kupp's contract as they did not see him as a top receiver like he was before. Now the Rams look to get something new going with another veteran receiver in Adams.
The Rams will be a dangerous team once again in 2025. Their offense looks like they are going to give opposing defensives nightmares with Puka Nacua on one side and Adams on another.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE