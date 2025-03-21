One Team That Will Regret Passing on Former Rams WR Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams have had an interesting offseason so far.
The biggest surprise coming out of Los Angeles was the Rams cutting ties with veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp. The Rams tried to see if they could find a trade partner, but when they could not, they had the tough decision of letting the face of the franchise receiver go.
The Rams did not want to pay the rest of Kupp's contract, but they could not find a suitor for him via trade. Once Kupp hit the market, many teams were interested, but Kupp ended up going back to his home state and signed with the Rams' NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.
Now Kupp will see the Rams twice a year and he is going to want to have good games against his former team. The Rams now will look different on offense next season.
Many teams wanted to get Kupp on their roster, but they were not willing to pay the price for Kupp. Some teams perhaps believed that Kupp should have played on a one-year prove-it deal, but he got a solid contract from Seattle. One team that will regret not signing Kupp is the Dallas Cowboys, who need another solid offensive weapon alongside Ceedee Lamb.
"Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb tried to recruit Cooper Kupp to the Cowboys," said host of The Facility, Emmanuel Acho. "But the team heard the number and said no, not at all. They did not pursue it. I am going to say no. The Cowboys are going to do what the Cowboys do.
"Will they regret, I am going to say no," said former NFL running back Lesean McCoy. "Cowboys are going to be the Cowboys. They are going to be in the playoffs then they are going to lose, you know.
"No, because I do not think Cooper Kupp evaluates them to a Super Bowl," said former quarterback Chase Daniel. Do not think the Cowboys are going to regret it. They need some help in the draft, running back, wide receiver, offensive line, all of that."
"No it is not a good pick," said Former NFL receiver James Jones.
The Rams got another veteran wide receiver, Davante Adams, in free agency this offseason, and many like that move.
