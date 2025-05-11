Rams Looking For Revenge Against the Eagles in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams were one of the more entertaining teams to watch last season in the NFL. Starting near the bottom of the division with a 1-4 record, the Rams quickly turned things around to claim the NFC West division and punch their ticket to fight for the Super Bowl.
Getting past the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card, the Rams looked to keep punching forward to continue their Cinderella story. But they would run into one of the more imposing teams the NFL had to offer last season in the Philadelphia Eagles.
As we know now, the Rams would lose that game and the Eagles would move on to win the whole shindig. The Rams, however, gave the franchise a run for their money, as they made the Eagles sweat a little, regardless of the snowy conditions.
Going into the new season, Los Angeles looks to be on the other side of history against Philadelphia. Lucky for both franchises, they are set to clash this season. With the 2025 NFL schedule set to be released soon, whenever the Rams play the Eagles is a circle-the-calendar moment.
According to Pro Football Network's Sterling Xie's Top 25 games for 2025 ranking, the battle between the Rams and Eagles being played in Philadelphia for 2025 marks as the eighth best game on the schedule.
"The Eagles enjoyed one of the most dominant postseason runs ever in 2024. Philadelphia finished with a plus-68 point differential in four playoff games, the eighth-best in the Super Bowl era, trailing for a grand total of five minutes and 43 seconds in the postseason," Xie wrote.
"The one team to push Philly was the Rams, who had a golden opportunity for the go-ahead touchdown before Jalen Carter shut the door. After retaining Stafford and adding Davante Adams, the Rams once again look like one of the biggest threats to the Eagles."
"However, this will be an important litmus test for LA’s run defense, which Saquon Barkley eviscerated for 460 yards, 8.8 yards per rush, and four rushing scores (all 60+ yards) in their two matchups last season."
