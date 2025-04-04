Rams' Sean McVay Describes Recruiting Style
The Rams perhaps made the biggest move of the offseason by signing wide receiver Davante Adams, giving them a legitimate pass-catching duo that could challenge the league's best.
Sean McVay spoke about his new weapon at the NFL Owners meeting, commenting on the tape of him narrating over Adams' film cut-ups that helped seal the deal.
Sean McVay was asked about his recruiting style in the wake of landing one of the offseason's top free agents.
"Aggressive like he said, right? You know, I don't know. I'd like to think that there was more fun to deal with. I think what he did feel from that is the energy, the belief, there's always been a respect we've had, kind of surface level conversations." said McVay.
"Ran into him like he had mentioned you guys at the derby a handful of years ago. And then. We've practiced against them, or when we've played. He's a guy that I've always just had a respect for the way that his film speaks to you, the things that he can do."
Adams spoke about that personal touch McVay has that helps seal deals. Just ask Matthew Stafford. While McVay is looked at as one of the premier coaches in football, one of the underrated parts of his game is the way he makes players feel and how he gets them to buy into his system.
Perhaps a product of being a young head coach, McVay had to figure out his way to command a room of men but his methods work.
"And then you get to know him a little bit and how important his family is. He's a mature, you know, he's a mature 32 years old, and he's got a body of work that has been consistent. And you watch that tape with New York last year. Watch what he's done with the Raiders for the last handful of years going back to Green Bay, it is some special stuff," McVay said.
"And so he cut some of those things up, and it was easy to narrate, because it was all a bunch of fun things to be able to watch and and I think he had some fun with it. I knew this when I sent him that video. He's either thinking one of two things, and I like this guy, or he's freaking whacked. Probably both, but he decided to come with us, so we'll take it."
Whatever McVay did worked. The video, the pitch, everything. Adams was highly linked with being a joint package with Aaron Rodgers and for the Rams to grab him and to pair him with Matthew Stafford, a work of art.
