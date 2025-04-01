BREAKING: Sean McVay Reveals Rams' Grand Plans For Tutu Atwell
When Tutu Atwell re-signed with the Rams, it shocked many to not only see his return to the team but also his return costing $10 million for one season. There are many things going on behind the scenes that fans are not privy to, so Sean McVay pulled back the curtain and spoke about Atwell at the NFL's Owners Meeting.
Q: You've talked several times saying "I need to get Tutu [Atwell] involved right? So I think for a lot of fans, when Tutu signed for ten million dollars, what was the thinking behind that?
McVay: "Yeah. I think when you look at his body of work, when he's been able to play, especially in some of the times that he was playing when Cooper [Kupp] was on IR, there was a lot of production. And if you project that over the course of 17 games, you just watch what he was able to do. He's matured as a young man. I love the person you know, getting to know him, and I think that he's only getting better. He's 24 years old. I thought he really improved his route detail for a smaller guy. He's got a good catch ratings."
"He catches the ball outside of his frame really well. He's a he's an explosive player that people know about. So he creates separation. And I think there is some stuff that you know, I think the fans are accurate and that I haven't done a good enough job of utilizing him."
"When you look at the times when he's been able to play, whether that be because some people were out or not, he has produced, and he's delivered, and we're looking forward to seeing more of that ascension, and he's going to be on the field a lot more particularly and a lot of those three receiver sets, where, when he's been on the field, he's done a really good job. And like I said, if you project that over the course of 17 games and hopefully you''ve earned the right to play afterwards."
At one point Atwell was the Rams leading receiver through several games so it is exciting to see what he could do as a consistent member of the offense.
Find us and give us a follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please let us know your takes when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE