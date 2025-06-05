Where Does Rams' Offensive Trio Rank?
The Los Angeles Rams are going all in next season by trying to win a Super Bowl. The Rams next season can have the best offense in the National Football League.
The Rams added to their offense this offseason and will look to be more explosive and score points quickly. They put the whole league on notice that they want to get to the big game and are going for it.
Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will be back looking for one more run with the team, and getting back to the big game is why he came back to Los Angeles this offseason. He is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and it is going to fun to watch him play with the new weapons they got and see how better he is with superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua.
The Rams have one of the best player callers if not the best play caller in the NFL, in Sean McVay. McVay will know what to do with his team no matter what is happening. Giving McVay more weapons to work with next season as well will benefit him when calling plays. He is one of the best at doing that and making the defense look lost on the field.
Nacua is a superstar and will look to make it clear that he is one of the top receivers in the league next season. He will be better next season, and he will go into the season as the true No. 1 receiver. That will give him a big boost because he is now the target that Stafford will be looking for.
Running back Kyren Williams will look to improve as well. He was great for the time last season, and his workload was noticeable. Next season the Rams will look for him to be a big part of the offense as well, but save him for the long haul.
Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated ranked these three Ram players as their trio, and here is where he put them against the rest of the league's trios.
3. Los Angeles Rams
Triplets: Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua
Few teams are more dangerous offensively than the Rams. Stafford is aging at 37, but he still has a prodigious arm that threw for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns in 16 games last year. He’s surrounded by elite talent, headlined by Williams and Nacua, with the former amassing 1,299 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns and the latter nabbing 79 receptions for 990 yards in just 11 contests.
