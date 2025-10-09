Ram Digest

Sean McVay Gives Candid Take on Rams Kicking Woes

The Los Angeles Rams' special teams unit has failed to score in critical moments this season

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a kicking game under bombardment by the media due to blocked kicks, questions about kicking angle, and concerns that the tactics used on kickoffs are negatively affecting Joshua Karty. Here's the latest on the issue.

McVay on Kicking Miscues

McVay was asked on Wednesday about preventing miscues from compounding and his approach to solving the problem. In his answer, McVay did not mince words regarding the situation.

“I think it already has compounded," stated McVay. "I think for us it's about doing the next right thing. The first thing is, are we giving clarity as coaches? The techniques, fundamentals the timing, the trajectory of the kick, the protection, the snap, there are a lot of layers to it. If it was one thing, I think it'd be a little bit easier. There have been a couple different things and we have an idea of what we think we need to be able to improve without putting too much out there publicly. I don't mean to not answer your question but it's all hands on deck."

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams place kicker Joshua Karty (16) kicks a field goal against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"To answer your question, it starts with clarity from us. Techniques, fundamentals, what's required, getting the right guys on there, and then everybody doing their one of 11. Until we get that fixed, there's going to be a continued emphasis of, if I was on the opposing team, I would be attacking that phase of our kicking game. That's what's been reflected. If you don't get things fixed in this league, the bleeding won't stop but we expect to stop that bleeding.”

McVay on Karty

McVay provides some insight on how kicker Joshua Karty is dealing with the blocks and narratives being written around it.

Aug 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams place kicker Joshua Karty (16) watches in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think when you've gone through experiences where you've come out on the right end and you've really grown through some of the challenging moments, I think that can be used as a confidence. ‘I’ve been here before, I can respond again.’ First and foremost, it starts with mental toughness or resilience and then a security within yourself to acknowledge, where can I improve to ultimately help the collective? That's what football is. It's the greatest team sport that there is. I think he's accountable. I think he understands what his role is within the framework of what we're looking for. That's the kind of guys that we want on our football team.”

McVay on NFL's Approach to Blocking Kicks

McVay was asked for his opinion on whether he was seeing more kicks being blocked across the league.

“It’s a good question. I think that once you start to see some successful outcomes then people try to be able to replicate it. There's been a couple different issues or reasons for it, but I think these rush units are doing an excellent job of being able to identify where are some of those holes and weaknesses. I think that's such a big picture thing that you've seen more of it. I think you're seeing teams rush a little bit harder and like you've seen, when you see that that can be something that you can attack it feels like, aright, hey, here we go."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Joshua Karty (16) has a field goal blocked by and returned for a touchdown by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (not pictured) during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"We better be able to get it fixed, otherwise that's going to be something that people keep leaning into. But we try to have a big picture perspective on the landscape of the league and it has seemed like there's more of an uptick. What are the reasons for it? I can't say other than the specific areas that you give credit to some of the field goal block units, some of the specific personnel, the different matchups and the timing at which they're able to attack, whether that's internally or off the edges.”

The Rams have had four kicks blocked in their last four games.

