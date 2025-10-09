Rams Morning Report: Sean McVay Details Defensive Troubles
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced Wednesday that starting linebackers Omar Speights and Nate Landman were added to the injury list, along with star safety Kam Kinchens. Here's the latest news from the Rams and around the NFL.
Injuries
As per Sean McVay: Rob Havenstein (ankle), Tyler Higbee (hip), and Omar Speights (high ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday.
Colby Parkinson (concussion protocol), Nate Landman (ankle soreness), and Kam Kinchens (knee soreness) were limited.
Lamar Jackson Likely Out
Jackson, the Ravens' two-time MVP quarterback, missed practice again on Wednesday as it's believed he will miss the Rams game this week with a hamstring injury. Cooper Rush is set to get the start if Jackson can not go.
The Fallout of Speights
While Omar Speights has yet to be ruled out, he is listed as doubtful. McVay clarified his words from Monday, stating on Wednesday that Troy Reeder and Shaun Dolac will split reps while they figure out how they'll replace Speights if they need to.
Davante Adams' Meticulous Preparation
Adams, a 12-year NFL veteran, is making the transition from All-Pro superstar to timeless playmaker, continuing to dominate as he enters the latter years of his Hall of Fame career.
On Wednesday, Adams revealed how much goes into his preparation with the pass catcher flying in specialists to get ready for game day.
“Just getting body work from different people that is not as easy to fly them out to London as it is to fly them from the Bay Area or Vegas to come and work on me in Southern California," stated Adams.
"It’s a little bit of a longer trip, even going to Baltimore. I'm sure they'll have different things set up for us, massages and stuff like that. 12 years in you find a way to keep it working for you. I've found my way and like I said, it'll just be a week but I'd rather have them with me.”
Adams mentioned this as the Rams are set to stay on the East Coast following their game against the Ravens, playing the Jaguars in London.
Massive Cornerback Trade
The cornerback trade market got flipped on it's head with former Los Angeles Rams executive and current Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone executing another jaw-dropping trade, the second in his first year in charge.
"Jaguars get CB Greg Newsome and the Jets’ 2026 sixth-round pick from the Browns," reported ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Browns get CB Tyson Campbell and the Eagles’ 2026 7th-round pick from the Jaguars."
The Rams play the Jaguars in two weeks.
If the Rams were to make a move for a corner, two top options are now off the board. This is the third trade this week, and it's widely believed 10-12 total deals will be executed before the November trade deadline.
