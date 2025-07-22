Rams Shake Up Quarterback Room Before Training Camp
While Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Stetson Bennett will be full go for the Rams' 2025 training camp, they won't be the only quarterbacks as the team announced that they officially re-signed Dresser Winn on Monday.
"The Los Angeles Rams have signed quarterback Dresser Winn to a one-year deal, the team announced today," Per Rams.com's Stu Jackson and the Rams Press Release.
"Winn returns for his third stint with the Rams after appearing in five games (four starts) for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL in 2025," wrote Jackson. "He finished sixth in the UFL in passing yards (834), sixth in completions (80) and seventh in passing yards per game (166.8). In 2024, Winn appeared in one preseason game for the Rams, completing 9-of-16 pass attempts for 72 yards. The Rams originally signed Winn as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Later that year, he also spent time with the Edmonton Elks of the CFL."
"The Dresden, Tenn., native appeared in 32 regular season games (25 starts) during his seven-year collegiate career at UT Martin (2017–22). He completed 492-of-814 pass attempts for 5,800 yards, 37 touchdowns and 24 interceptions for the Skyhawks. In 2022, he earned Second-Team All-OVC honors after starting all 11 games and leading the Skyhawks to an OVC championship."
Winn, a 2023 UDFA was first signed to the Rams before being cut in preseason. Winn would return after a brief stint with the Edmonton Elks in November 2023, bouncing on and off the roster until the end of the 2024 preseason as Stetson Bennett, who took the majority of the snaps during games, established himself as the team's QB3
Bennet has been making the coaches happy, so Winn will need a Herculean effort to eclipse him on the roster.
“A ton of growth, particularly from two years ago," stated Rams OC Mike LaFleur during OTAs. "A lot of credit to him, working on what he needed to work on to get himself into this situation. But a ton of credit that (Quarterbacks Coach) Dave (Ragone) too and I'll say even Jimmy (Garoppolo) and Matthew. I think they've done a great job of just putting arm around him, mentoring him. What awesome two quarterbacks to learn from that have won a crap ton of games in this league. Proud would be the wrong word but for lack of a better term, proud of where he's at and he's just continuing to go.”
Another addition before training camp.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE