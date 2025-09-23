Sean McVay Gets Candid About Decisions Made in Rams' Loss
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' week 3 defeat is a hard one to endure for Rams fans but the team is ready to respond. In that response, Sean McVay spoke candidly about what happened and his mindset regarding decisions made in the loss.
Taking Command of the Game
The Rams jumped out to an early lead with solid offense and a suffocating defense. While the Rams did not turn all their opportunities into touchdowns, they did enter halftime up 19-7 at the homes of the World Champions. McVay spoke about the importance of a fast start, especially on the road.
“I think it is," stated McVay. "I think it's always important to be able to jump out. Then yesterday it's about how you finish a game. You give Philly credit for being able to do that. We had our chances. I like the way that we stayed steady in the midst of some of the different things that we had to overcome. This is a great learning opportunity and a great opportunity for our group to be able to use this as a strengthening mechanism moving forward."
"To jump out to a 26-7 lead in that atmosphere, that environment, the way that our group played, the physicality and toughness that was displayed on the tape. I was proud of this group. There are a lot of things that we can build upon and we're certainly disappointed we didn't get the outcome that we want, but we also understand that there were a lot of things we can build on. There are always going to be learning opportunities where we can finish those games out. I think that's what you can expect from us moving forward.”
Second Half Strategy
In the opening minutes of second half of the Rams-Eagles game, the team opened up with a strip sack and a fumble recovery from Jalen Hurts, instantly turning it into seven points. The Rams would not score again for the remainder of the game and the Eagles would rally off 26 straight points.
McVay was asked if he's second-guessing his strategy and decisions, stating this about the meltdown.
“We came out there to play to win the game," stated McVay. "I thought we played aggressive on both sides of the football. I thought that was reflected in how we approached special teams. There are always some play calls where you say, ‘I wish I would've put players in a better situation.’ There were a lot of instances that we were able to get some of the looks that we wanted."
"I'm always looking at where I can improve. I think the main one that stands out was we had a third-and-two that was in the third quarter. We ended up running a play… we had a couple different plays called in that situation. The one that we ran was not a good play. That was the one that stands out in terms of tactically, it felt like I could have put our players in a better situation, but the aggressiveness at which we went after it, whether you say it's the third-and-two, taking the shot from the 18-yard line when we ended up getting the 36-yard field goal blocked to go up eight points there, don't regret that, whether it was the third-and-one or fourth-and-one sequence."
"We came in with the expectations of being aggressive, playing to be able to win the football game. I thought that was reflected in how we did it. I'll always be critical of, am I putting players in the most successful outcomes and are we collectively as a staff? The third-and-two play in the third quarter when we were going right to left from our bench, that's one that stands out that I could have done better. Matthew ended up getting flushed and scrambled to the sidelines and got ran outbounds short of the sticks. That was one where that play call pissed me off pretty good. I could have been better for us there, but thanks for bringing it up.”
Decision to Go for It on Fourth Down
In the second half, after the Eagles scored their second touchdown of the game, the Rams had fourth and two on the Philadelphia 49-yard line and punted the ball. After the Eagles scored again, McVay found himself at fourth and one at the Philadelphia 46-yard line. He went for it and the Rams failed to convert.
McVay spoke about the decision.
“I felt good about it," stated McVay. "I think we played to win the game. I think in hindsight to go up eight right there on the one where we're up 26-21, we end up having a chance to get Davante versus [Eagles Safety Reed] Blankenship. I felt like kicking it right there. Unfortunately that gets blocked. Then there were a couple early ones in the first half and early on in the third quarter where we're coming away with points. I felt like with the flow of the game, felt good about those decisions.”
Regarding those scenarios, I asked McVay if analytics weighed in on his decision to punt and then go for it from similar spots with similar situations on consecutive drives.
“It's always a part," stated McVay. "The third down-and-one, we got a look that we thought was really favorable. Typically, that can end up being an explosive or a touchdown-type of play for us. That just didn't go down. Then, we had a little bit of a miscue with how we were blocking that fourth down based on some things that we anticipated with the movement of that front. That didn't work out for us, but I felt like those were hard goes in those situations. You give credit to Philly. They made those plays and we didn't.”
