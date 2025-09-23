Sean McVay Explains Rams Second Half Collapse
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a Jared Verse strip sack, followed by a Kyren Williams touchdown to extend the Rams' lead to 26-7 in their week three contest, the team never scored again, allowing the Eagles to rally in a 33-26 defeat.
On Monday, after having time to digest the defeat, Sean McVay spoke about what happened to his team.
McVay on the Second Half
“I think it's as simple as…a couple things," stated McVay. "You give them credit. They did a good job. You capitalize on an early turnover. [Outside Linebacker Jared] Verse does a great job. We end up going up 26-7. Then they end up responding with a long touchdown drive with two explosives. We kind of petered out, but I think it boils down to… we gave ourselves a chance."
"Having two kicks in short range not lead to any sort of points when you can go up eight or you can end the game. I was proud of the way that our team played. I thought there was a physical style of play. There was a toughness. You certainly give them credit for some of their great players making some plays, but we knew it was going to be that type of game. I thought we were able to play the game on our terms a lot of the time. We came up short, but there were a lot of positives that we can take away from this, a lot of growth opportunities and a lot of learning ops [opportunities]."
"I think early on in the season to be able to have those while knowing that, there were 161 total plays when you combine offense, defense and special teams. You look at it, there's three seconds left, we have a 44-yard attempt and it's 26-27. If I told you, “Alright, you don't know what happens right here. What do you take away from this football game?’ It just so happens we didn't make that play that changes the outcome of it, but there were still 160 plays that led up to that point."
"I was proud of our group. I was proud of how I felt we were steady, even in spite of them making some plays to get back in it. Ultimately, we didn't do enough right there. I like the resolve and I like the looking guy’s eyes right after the game and today as we're looking at it for us to be able to move forward the right way against a great Indianapolis team coming in here on Sunday.”
McVay would say his team is mentally tough, he's loving the resiliency that he's witnessed, and that he should've put the team in a better position to win but loved their fight.
