NFL Analyst Sounds Off on Jaxson Dart's Fit With Rams
The noise about Jaxson Dart potentially joining the Rams via the NFL Draft will not stop as the rumor mill linking the two parties continue to heat up.
Matt Miller projects that Dart will go to the Rams with the 26th overall pick. NFL Analyst Mina Kimes shared her thoughts about the potential move.
"There are traits that I think explain why there is interest, first-round interest. He has a live arm for starters, he can make throws to all parts of the field, he's definitely NFL caliber in terms of the talent there, and he's a really good athlete." Said Kimes.
"That's something that jumped out to me watching the tape is his scrambling ability, running through the teeth of the defense, some toughness on display there as well so I can see why again teams would be interested in that."
"That being said, I'm in agreement with Matt [Miller] that I really think the best fit for him is anywhere where he can sit for a year. Respectfully, [Ole Miss Head Coach] Lane Kiffin is not right in saying his offense translates to the NFL, it is nothing like an NFL offense. When you watch him, it's almost all RPOs and play action. We have seen this with quarterbacks before, Matt Corral comes to mind. He has a lot to learn, decision-making, feel for pressure. So I would love for him, Dart, to end up with a team like the Rams where he can sit for a year because I do think it would help him a great deal."
Kimes is completely right. There is nothing about Ole Miss' offense that translates to the NFL. There's nothing about Kiffin's offense that translates to the NFL. Dart has been a beneficiary of a system that did not force him to make consistent high-level decisions under pressure and it showed when Ole Miss played well-coached teams.
While Kimes is right in saying that the Rams would be a good situation for him, Matt Miller is wrong by saying the Rams should draft him with their first round pick.
Once again, after the 26th pick, the Rams' next pick is pick 90. The Rams need a player they can put on the field immediately. Enough said.
