Sean McVay Shares Feelings About Jaguars HC Liam Coen
Sean McVay had a lot to say about his former offensive coordinator Liam Coen at the NFL Owners meeting.
McVay: "I think he's got a really good understanding and relatability to that quarterback spot. Both he and Kevin [O'Connell], you know, Zac Robinson, that was kind of why it's, it's really been, you know, Dave Ragone, that's kind of been the model for us. Guys that have done it. They played the position at a high level. It's so difficult. And then when you have people that understand exactly what that entails,
"I just think there's an ability to be able to say, alright, how can I make the most difficult position as easy as possible? How can I have an understanding of exactly what they're going through? I think that's why you saw Baker play at such a high level. You saw Will Levis, when he was coaching him at Kentucky, play at such a high level. And I expect him to do the same thing with Trevor [Lawrence]."
Q: The transition from play caller to becoming a head coach. What is it about Liam that you think just kind of equips him to make that?
McVay: "Well, I think he's always seen the game from a big picture perspective, and I think he's hired a great staff. That's the first thing. When you're helping and you're just talking to one of your buddies, you're saying that you hire a great staff. Just because you're the head coach doesn't mean you have to have the answers to everything, and you don't have to do everything. You got to be able to lean on people, especially in positions where you're saying, right, I'm going to spend a good amount of my time here. So let me make sure in those other areas, I have people that I can really lean on. You have people to help you with the game management."
"You have a defensive coordinator that you're heavily leaning on. You have other coaches on your offensive staff that you can trust to help make those adjustments, to be able to call a game accordingly, and so you're not in it alone, but he'll do a great job and and I think, really, he's got, I think he should have a ton of confidence to be able to build on what a great job he did as a play caller, and then adding a couple of those other responsibilities. I think he's excited about it, and he's built the challenge."
Coen himself stated that McVay is a resource and a friend he can rely on in previous statements. The Rams' influence continues to infect the NFL.
