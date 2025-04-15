How Many Draft Picks Do the Rams Have in 2025?
The 2025 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away and the National Football League is getting ready to know what players will become the newest members of the NFL and what teams they will be heading to. The league, the prospects, and all the fans around the world are ready to get the draft started. It is an exciting time as the league gets one step closer to the new season.
For the Los Angeles Rams they head into this draft looking to continue to be the best drafting team in the league. Over the last few years the Rams have found talent that are now future superstars in all the rounds of the draft. We saw it from last year's draft class.
Head coach Sean McVay and the general manager Les Snead have done a great job in working together on what players they want to bring in during the draft. They are on the same page and looking to do what they have been do and selecting players and turning them into Pro Bowlers.
The team still needs to address certain areas on their team, but they still have the remaining free agency class if they want to sign any players from there, or they can address those areas in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams will kick off the draft with the 26th overall pick in the first round.
The Rams will have a total of eight draft picks in 2025.
Round 1: No. 26 overall
Round 3: No. 90 overall
Round 3: No. 101 overall (compensatory)
Round 4: No. 127 overall
Round 6: No. 190 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)
Round 6: No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
Round 6: No. 201 overall
Round 6: No. 202 overall (from Chicago Bears)
It is going to be interesting to see what route the Rams take in the draft. Their free agency period was mostly players they signed on the offensive side of the ball. The Rams need to address the linebacker and cornerback positions in the draft and will they do it early in the draft or late? The one thing we do know is the Rams can build their defense or offense more in this draft.
