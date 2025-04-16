Who Do Rams Take In All-CFB Mock Draft?
The Los Angeles Rams have been the best drafting team over the last few seasons and now they are ready to keep that going in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Rams have the right personnel in place starting with general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay who know how to scout talent and know what players will best fit their team and they have drafted great since they got together in Los Angeles.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams do have needs at linebacker and the cornerback position. Other than that, the Rams team is stacked with some of the best players in their respective positions. But like we have seen in the past, McVay and Snead always want to get better no matter what, and in the draft, they can draft players that they believe will help them in 2025 and beyond.
The Rams will start their draft this year with the 26th overall pick. And we do not know what player or position they will draft with that pick but would that have changed if all players from college football were eligible to enter the draft?
According to the NFL: To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league’s approval to enter the draft early.
Players are draft-eligible only in the year after the end of their college eligibility.
PFF did a first-round mock draft of all college football players eligible, and they have the Rams selecting tight end Colston Loveland out of the University of Michigan. Loveland will be in this year's draft, so the good news for the Rams is that they can select him if they want to.
The Rams tried to trade up for Brock Bowers last year to no avail. They’ll gladly select Loveland here as a consolation prize. He runs routes like a wide receiver at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, and his 2.51 yards per route run since 2023 ranks second to only Bowers among Power Four tight ends," said Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of PFF.
