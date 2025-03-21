Should the Rams Draft a RB Early in the NFL Draft?
The running back position has evolved throughout the last couple of decades. Once a valuable position that was consistently producing top-five NFL Draft selections, it is now a position among the least valuable due to the life span of the position and the production teams have gotten from other running backs selected much later in the draft.
The Los Angeles Rams have experienced this first-hand with Steven Jackson and Todd Gurley. Their in the last three drafts, they have selected a running back outside of the second round with Kyren Williams, Zach Evans, and Blake Corum. Based on recent history, it should be expected that the Rams take on a very deep running back class that is one of the deepest in recent years.
The Rams have shown to have a solid running back room with Williams and are likely to get more production from Corum in 2025. This gives them an opportunity to have a productive backfield on a roster that is primed for a deep playoff run.
One of the top choices for fans ahead of the draft is to see Los Angeles trade back in the first round or out of it completely to garner more draft ammo in the second day of the selection process. In a trade back scenario, players such as Omari Hampton of North Carolina, Kaleb Johnson of Iowa, or Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State could be presentable options.
However, should the Rams draft another running back early in the draft, especially in the first three rounds?
No, Los Angeles must find a specific role player at running back. More specifically, someone who can provide value on passing downs and brings explosiveness to the table. South Carolina's Raheim Sanders or SMU's Brashard Smith would give the Rams an explosive element in their running back room that has been lacking for the last few years.
However, if a rare talent like Boise State's Ashton Jeanty were to have a devasting drop to No. 26 overall, the Rams shouldn't hesistate due to his incredible three-down skill set that will have an immediate impact in the NFL.
Expect the Rams to make a run at running back on Day 3 of the draft if an opportunity presents itself. On a roster still needing quality playmakers at key positions, drafting a running back with one of your first selections is not good roster building, especially for Los Angeles.
