Rams 7-Round NFL Mock Draft: Post-Free Agency
With the first week of free agency wrapped up, the Los Angeles Rams are likely to begin ramping up their draft preparation as the selection process is just over a month away.
Head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have a new Super Bowl window with their infusion of young talent on both sides of the ball and will look to add to it on April 25.
The NFL Draft will be a fascinating one for the Rams. The team holds the No. 26 pick in the draft and won't have another selection until the third round at No. 90 overall. They will need to be precise and effective with who they select in this year's draft.
With that in mind, using the Pro Football Network mock draft simulator, let's dive into a new Rams mock draft.
Round 2, No. 38 (via New England Patriots): UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger
TRADE! New England Patriots send No. 38, 69, and 144 to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 26
One of the missing pieces of the Los Angeles Rams defense is a quality inside linebacker that can be the quarterback of the unit. Schwesinger is one of those players who offers effective tackling technique, outstanding football intelligence, range, and coverage skills that are needed in today's modern linebacker.
Round 3, No. 69 (via Patriots): Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel
With Cooper Kupp gone, the Rams need a true slot receiver that can not only offer the route running effectiveness he has but explosiveness and short-area agility. Noel fits the bill as a terrific playmaker from the slot who can align on the perimeter and allow his teammates to create mismatches against opposing defenses.
Round 3, No. 90: South Carolina EDGE rusher Kyle Kennard
Los Angeles enjoyed a great season from their young pass rushers last year. Yet, they must add more depth and violence alongside Jared Verse. Kennard is one of the most violent edge defenders in the draft, showing an array of rush moves, an effective anchor, and a high motor that could intrigue defensive coordinator Chris Shula.
Round 3, No. 101: Clemson TE Jake Briningstool
Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen are a sufficient tight end duo, but there must be another instil of youth into the room. If the Rams want to commit to their youth movement, adding a TE from what is expected to be a strong class should be a priority. Briningstool will need time to grow as a blocker but his pass-catching ability is an immediate contributor worthy.
Round 4, No. 127: Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish
Don't expect a player like Parrish to fall this far with his physical demeanor and skill set at the line of scrimmage. The Rams need depth in the secondary and Parrish has the capabilities to see the field early in a rotational role while fine-tuning his general skill set as a player.
Round 5, No. 144 (via Patriots): Indiana iDL CJ West
With Bobby Brown III gone, the Rams must add to the defensive trenches. As one of the stars of the Indiana Hoosiers' run to the College Football Playoff, West is a player who can effectively play both the run and passing game and would be a nice project for Shula. The former Hoosiers standout is a player that creates disruption regularly and could find himself in a contributing role early in his career.
Round 6, No. 190: Auburn RB Jarquez Hunter
Kyren Williams is one of the most productive running backs in the NFL over the last two seasons. Blake Corum will likely see an expanded role in his second season but it would be wise for the Rams to dive into this year's running back class that is expected to be one of the deepest in years.
Round 6, No. 195: Jacksonville State iOL Clay Webb
Offensive line depth is critical in the NFL and the Rams must acquire it if the avenue presents itself in the draft. Webb is a former Georgia Bulldog who transferred to Jacksonville State to become an effective interior player with guard and center versatility. Los Angeles would be wise to add another young asset to their interior.
Round 6, No. 201: Miami OT Jalen Rivers
With Rob Havenstein getting older and missing games, the Rams should figure out what to do at the right tackle position going forward. Rivers had some bright moments for the Hurricanes and at the Senior Bowl in January. This would be a nice developmental piece along the offensive line.
Round 6, No. 202: Wisconsin S Hunter Wohler
This is around the time when depth becomes the biggest need for every team in the draft. The Rams should consider adding as much depth and competition to the locker room, especially in the secondary. Wohler would give the team some special teams value as he develops at the next level.
