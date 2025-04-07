Should Rams Be Interested in Jack Jones?
The Los Angeles Rams are heading into the draft without a clear player in mind for who they'll draft with the 26th overall pick. Their most mocked player is Colston Loveland, but there are plenty of directions for them to go in.
One way they could go is defense, and one of their biggest needs is help in their secondary. Their unit is okay, with players like Kamren Kinchens a candidate to break out next season, and veterans like Kamren Curl who are experienced at batting down passes.
They could head into the draft with the intention of drafting a cornerstone defensive back like Trey Amos to give them a dominant cornerback they haven't had since Jalen Ramsey. However, they'd benefit from adding the best player available to help their Super Bowl window, and historically have not been known to draft cornerbacks that high.
The Las Vegas Raiders just released cornerback Jack Jones from their team after a trade failed to materialize for him. He has one year left on his deal and the bulk of his cap hit takes place this year, should the Rams be interested in signing him on to the team?
In 2024 Jones had the best season of his career, playing all 17 games and having 69 total tackles with three interceptions, one of them being returned for a touchdown, and 16 passes defended. He was a sparkplug for the Raiders' defense who showed up in crucial moments and was great at stopping receivers from catching the ball with his hands.
Though the Rams are already an expensive team, I think they should look to sign him. The reality for the Rams is that next year may be Super Bowl or bust for them, which means they should be going all in to make sure that happens.
Jones is certainly not as talented as Ramsey but alongside the rest of their ascending defense, could emulate the role he played for the Rams. Pass breakups and knowing where to position oneself to maximize the chances of an interception are some things Jones excels at, and signing him means saving them a high-round draft pick they'd spend on a cornerback.
Also make sure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
You can let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.