NFL Mock Draft: Rams Compliment Pass Game With Tight End
The Los Angeles Rams should feel content heading into the upcoming NFL draft with their success lately. Their 2024 rookie class was just ranked the best according to Pro Football Focus, and it was headlined by Jared Verse who won the DROY.
Their defensive line and the rest of their defense are set up, although they could use some help in the secondary, as they lack a cornerback who has solidified himself as a dominant defensive presence. Regardless, it'd be smart for their first-round pick to be on the offensive side of the ball.
They signed Davante Adams who is gonna light up this prolific passing game even more so than it already is with Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua, but if they're serious about being Super Bowl contenders in the NFC, there could never be enough talent in the offensive side of the ball.
Tom Fornelli is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he recently published a mock draft where the Rams select someone who will complement their pass game. He predicts the Rams will select Colston Loveland 26th overall.
"The Rams could go 10 different directions here, so this is not an easy pick to figure out. Here I have them taking Colston Loveland, who is strong enough as a blocker to work in Sean McVay's offense, and versatile enough as a receiving threat to flourish in the passing game, too", said Fornelli.
As the Rams' most mocked player across many mock drafts, it's no surprise to see Loveland's name linked to the Rams once again. He would serve as another target for Stafford to throw the ball to, while also being able to attract defenders elsewhere on the field.
The Rams could benefit from a tight end with passing upside, something they lacked last year. Loveland is practically just another receiver on the field with his ability to rack up yards after the catch.
Also, with Sean McVay calling plays, there are sure to be schemes where he's left wide-open and the offense will use that to their advantage. This not only helps them out for the next year but solidifies that tight-end position for the next couple of years.
