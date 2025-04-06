NFL Mock Draft: Rams Draft CB in the First Round
The Los Angeles Rams don't have many weaknesses after free agency where they sought to improve their team after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. Their offense is gonna take major strides now that Davante Adams is on the team, and their defense projects to get better after another year of development.
Their defense will be one of the better units across the league next year, that's almost guaranteed. As good as they've been in free agency addressing their most dire needs, something left neglected has been their depth at the cornerback position.
They have Kamren Kinchens who will get better with another year of growth and get even more familiar with the team, but outside of him, they lack any real threats on the boundary. If they want to make it back to the Super Bowl, their secondary has to be something they address in the upcoming NFL draft.
Josh Edwards is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his mock draft, he believes the Rams will address their issues by selecting Trey Amos with the 26th overall pick, a cornerback prospect from the University of Mississippi.
"History suggests Los Angeles does not value secondary players at this stage of the draft, but a long-term answer at cornerback has evaded the Rams since parting with Jalen Ramsey. Trey Amos has a quality combination of production and athletic ability", said Edwards.
In other mock drafts, the Rams have displayed aggressiveness by trading up for cornerback prospects like Jahdae Barron, to ensure that they won't be susceptible to big pass plays against opposing teams when it matters the most.
In 2024, Amos had 50 total tackles and one forced fumble, with three interceptions. He's coming off his best year in college and could line up on the opposite side of Kinchens, giving the Rams a cornerback duo that would sustain their backfield for years to come.
Suppose they don't want to spend high draft capital on a cornerback. In that case, there's a chance Benjamin Morrison falls down the draft board due to an injury he suffered, which works to the benefit of the Rams as he displayed traits in college that show him to be a lockdown defender as well.
Make sure you follow us right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Please share your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.