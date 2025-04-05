Should the Rams Sign This Seahawks Legend?
When Seattle Seahawks legend Tyler Lockett exited SoFi Stadium following the NFL regular season finale, some believed it would be the final time he would put on the pads for the Seattle Seahawks in his illustrious career.
The Seahawks ended up moving on from Lockett, making him a free agent. And if the Seahawks want to grab Cooper Kupp, should the Rams look to add Lockett?
In 2024, Lockett put up 49 receptions for 600 yards and two touchdowns. A departure from his higher number, but the pass-happy offense of Ryan Grubb lost its luster as the season went on, and targets that typically go to Lockett went to breakout star Jaxson Smith-Njigba.
Lockett should not be an overly expensive option, but the value he would bring exceeds just what he does on the field. It remains to be seen what kind of deal Lockett is seeking but it's likely to remain in the budget of the Rams.
On the field, he’s a route-running machine who can put any defender in a spin cycle. Off the field, he’s a culture builder, a consummate professional, and a teacher to the younger players. He would be a perfect mentor to Tutu Atwell as the Rams look to get the most out of him as considering Lockett is an older player, he may be willing to take fewer reps but would still be a reliable target to call upon in crunch time.
Lockett could also provide insight on how Mike Macdonald runs things in Seattle, giving the Rams a piece of inside information that could help the team retain the NFC West title. Lockett also understands how to beat the Cardinals and the 49ers, so the team would have detailed reports on how to attack their division rivals, even more so than they have now.
By adding Lockett, it would help the Rams round out their receiver room, allowing the team to address other areas of their team in the draft, especially with their high draft picks.
So if Lockett is willing, the money makes sense, and the Rams see a role for him, why not? Lockett to the Rams would be an excellent move and an addition to the story of a hotly contested rivalry.
While Les Snead would have a lot to consider, the option is there. If a move is to be made, though, it would likely come after the draft.
