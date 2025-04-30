Who Do Rams Take in SI's Early 2026 Mock?
The Los Angeles Rams had another good draft in 2025. The Rams also did not have a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Rams have only had two first-round picks since 2016.
But the Rams did not have a first-round selection in 2025 because they traded it last week. But with trading their first-round spot in 2025, they picked up an extra first-round pick in 2026.
The Rams are trying to win now. They have one of the best rosters in the National Football League. They also have one of the best coaching staffs that is led by head coach Sean McVay. The Rams will be contenders in 2025 and heading into 2026, who knows what position will the Rams be in.
They have veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford back in 2025, but after that, they will not know if he will retire or try to come back after the 2025 season.
Now that the Rams have two picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, we look ahead at what the Rams can potentially do in next year's draft.
Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated has the Rams taking a defensive player and an offensive player with their two first-round picks in his 2026 NFL mock draft.
11. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta Falcons)
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee Volunteers
"The Oregon State Beavers transfer didn’t look out of place as one of the best corners in the SEC (four interceptions), and a key member of a College Football Playoff team. He should test off the charts at the combine and the fact that he’ll be tested more in 2025 after the departure of some of the Vols pass rushers could further enhance his stock as the potential CB1 in the draft."
24. Los Angeles Rams
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah Utes
"The Rams have a pair of first-round picks and could trade up to find Matthew Stafford’s successor. The hunch remains they’ll try to keep this window open right away. In Fano, they could land a plug-and-play right tackle replacement for Rob Havenstein who would be a nice fit for Sean McVay’s scheme."
No matter what happens in 2025, the Rams will be set up really nicely in the 2026 draft, having multiple options on what players to go after.
