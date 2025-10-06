Another Offensive Weapon in the Making for Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to build on after their upset loss to their NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. It was a game that the Rams want to forget. They will not get that chance because they have to go over the film and see all the mistakes they made, and also the things that they did well to take into the next game. The Rams will get better from this film, and they will have to because they want to make sure they get back on the winning side of things when they take the field next.
The one thing that the Rams are going to see on film that they will want to keep improving is rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson. Ferguson finally had his breakout game for the Rams last week. It was a good sighting to see Ferguson finally getting going with this Rams offense. They are going to use him a lot, and the Rams are going to make him a vocal point of this offense soon. A lot of people were worried the Rams did not know what to do with Ferguson because they did not use him right away.
Rams Have a New Weapon
The Rams took Ferguson in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. And it was a pick that surprised some people, but the Rams really liked him coming out of college, and like what he does and brings to the offense. Ferguson was not expected to start the season because he was still getting used to the offense and getting his feet wet at the NFL level. Head coach Sean McVay wanted to make sure that he got comfortable with the offense before giving him a bigger workload.
"Yeah, he is a stud," said Rams head coach Sean McVay on Ferguson. "He went up over the top of someone in man coverage, made a great contested catch for 20 plus yards. We got to figure out a way to be able to get him going ... He got in there in some of the third-down passing situations. He is going to be a really good player for us, I believe. And I thought he did an excellent job with the opportunities he had.
