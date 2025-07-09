Why Rams May Have Dodged a Jalen Ramsey Bullet
The Miami Dolphins had reported maturity issues in 2024, but a new piece from the South Florida Sun-Sentinel's Dave Hyde states that Rams trade target Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill were repeatedly late to team meetings and Ramsey engaged in behavior that was constantly undermining the Dolphins staff.
"The Miami Dolphins won’t miss cornerback Jalen Ramsey," wrote Hyde. "They won’t miss him regularly showing up for practice as the rest of the team was in the middle of stretching. They won’t miss how he constantly undermined defensive coordinator Vic Fangio two years ago and coach Mike McDaniel last season in a manner that spread like a bad odor through the larger team."
Keep in mind that there was a near revolt by the defense over Vic Fangio as they did not enjoy Fangio's style as defensive coordinator. Fangio is known for not mincing words, and the complaints led to his departure. Fangio led the Eagles' defense to a stifling effort over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
"He [Ramsey] became a symbol of the Dolphins just collecting talent rather than building a team. Ramsey and Tyreek Hill were constantly late for practices or meetings in a manner that set the culture of last year’s Dolphins."
Hyde also states that he believes the Dolphins are resetting their culture by trading away Ramsey. Keep in mind, Miami kept Hill despite Hill's multiple off-field issues and distractions, as well as the issues he caused within the facility, so take that as you will.
Hill and Ramsey are close as he said at Fanatics Fest that he was going to visit with Ramsey in an attempt to persuade him to work out whatever he needs to work out with the Dolphins to stay in Miami. Obviously, those efforts didn't work, but they establish more credibility to Hyde's words if he even needs any more.
“I’m going to hang out with Ramsey,” Hill said. “I’m going to get him back, full-court press, I’m getting him, Ramsey, back in a Dolphins jersey. I don’t care what they say — it’s tampering, whatever, we need Ramsey. He’s a dog. He’s one of the best corners in the league, man. Great leader, great teammate too, though. That’s what he doesn’t get a lot of credit for. We just need him on the Dolphins, man.”
The Rams are not the Dolphins and can handle a player like Ramsey, but perhaps the reason the team didn't go hard after him is that they're avoiding headaches in 2025.
Whether coincidence, luck, or smart decision making skills, the Rams made the right decision.
I love Ramsey the player, but that's the efforts of a player who isn't pursuing a championship. Let's not forget Ramsey got into multiple postgame incidences, once with Marcus Peters and again with Golden Tate.
Cancers kill cultures, and that's what happened in Miami. Can't have it in Los Angeles.
