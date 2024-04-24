Rams News: Why LA Should Select Intriguing RB Prospect Late In Draft
The Los Angeles Rams have a whopping 11 picks in this week's rapidly forthcoming draft. LA could use a bit of help around Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford. Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic unpacks an interesting potential fit to improve the 36-year-old Super Bowl champion's run game options.
Rodrigue seems to vote in favor of LA selecting Missouri running back Cody Schrader with the No. 155 pick in the fifth round, which was initially proposed by her colleague Dane Brugler.
“In my mind, and I know I’m not alone with respect to some in the front office, this is the perfect round/spot to draft a player who will become the No. 2 to lead rusher behind Kyren Williams," Rodrigue writes. "Like Williams, Schrader is a St. Louis, Mo., native and Brugler describes him as an 'attitude runner' who sets the tone with physicality and contact balance.”
Williams, who himself was a fifth-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2022 NFL draft, firmly established himself as LA's RB1 this past season. The former Second-Team All-American emerged as a Second-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection for the 10-7 Horns last season. He ran for 1,144 yards (third-most in the NFL) via his 228 carries, notching 12 touchdowns (12th-most in the NFL). He could use some help, however. That could be where Schrader, the former Tigers star, comes in.
