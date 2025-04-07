Will Rams Make Move for Elite Tight End Prospect?
The Los Angeles Rams are in their favorite place of the offseason: the NFL Draft. I
t is the Rams favorite because they have found talent in any round and any picks they have had over the last few years. The Rams will look to do the same in the 2025 NFL Draft. If the Rams do it again in this year's draft, they will be one of the best teams heading into the next season.
One position the Rams can be looking to draft is the tight end position. The Rams still have veteran tight end Tyler Higbee leading the way but he is on the back nine of his career and Higbee is also coming off an injury. Selecting a tight end can take some of the workload off of Higbee and also give the Rams offense another weapon on the field as well.
One draft prospect that is climbing draft boards that the Rams can selected at the tight end position is Tyler Warren out of Penn State.
Warren was one of the best playmaking tight end in college football last season. He can do both make plays down the field and block when needed to.
"The ultimate "whatever, whenever" player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions. Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense," said NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein.
"Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact."
"He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. Warren can access all three levels of the field but is best served short and intermediate. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league."
The Rams can get another weapon for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Putting Warren on the Rams offense can make them the most difficult offense to stop in the NFL next season.
