Which Rams’ Rookie Stood Out in Week One of the Preseason?
The Los Angeles Rams found much success in their preseason debut, dominating the Dallas Cowboys with an impressive victory to the tune of 31 - 21. While it is the preseason, these games are still crucial for the development of their younger players, as well as those trying to fight for a roster spot.
When looking at the box score, it's easy to see who stood out the most on the Rams' side. Stetson Bennett shone in a game where he had to prove that there was still room for development, and may have changed how the Rams' front office views him.
Another player that showed flashes of what he could be was one of their rookies, Jarquez Hunter. He got the most carries from any running back on their team and showed off balance as well as the ability to break away from tackles.
Despite this, Hunter was not one of the Rams' rookies chosen to be a part of Pro Football Focus's list of their top ten rookie performances of the first week of the preseason. That honor goes to undrafted free agent guard Willie Lampkin.
Undersized but Not Underdeveloped
Despite an impressive resume and plenty of starting experience in college, Lampkins was not viewed as a viable NFL starter due to his size. Standing at just under six feet and weighing less than 300 pounds, he had his work cut out for him if he wanted to defend against NFL-sized defensive linemen.
The Rams decided to add him to the roster anyway, and after one week of the preseason, that decision is shaping up to be a good one. Lauren Gray, sports writer for PFF, had this to say about Lampkin's performance.
"The undrafted Senior Bowl standout finished right behind (Joe) Huber in PFF overall grade (94.1), with an elite 92.2 PFF run-blocking grade of his own (third). Whereas Huber stood out as a zone blocker, Lampkin flashed in gap schemes, recording a 92.5 gap PFF run-blocking grade across 14 snaps. Lampkin recorded the fewest pass-blocking snaps among rookie guards (nine), but he didn’t allow any pressure and logged a 78.6 PFF pass-blocking grade", said Gray.
With Alaric Jackson still recovering from an injury, the Rams' offensive line may need to shift, and having this depth will only serve to benefit the Rams. Coleman Shelton will undoubtedly be the Rams' starting center, but that doesn't mean there isn't a place for Lampkin on their roster, and he proved that last week.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on Rams' content when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.