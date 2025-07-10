How Will Jarquez Hunter Fit Into the Rams’ Offense?
After just spending a third-round pick in last year's draft class on Blake Corum, the Los Angeles Rams continued to add depth to their running back room in the 2025 draft by drafting Jarquez Hunter in the fourth round.
This is all while they have Kyren Williams, who has proven to be a competent starter for them. Yet, the Rams drafted him for a reason, and I think that's because they know they lack explosiveness in their running back room.
As hard as Williams plays and how intriguing Corum is as a player, the reality is that they both play very similarly. They're two running backs who are physical and are tough to bring down, but both of them lack downfield speed.
That's furthest from the case with Hunter, who was nothing but explosive in his time at Auburn. Wyatt Miller is a staff writer for therams.com, and he released an article going over what's next for Hunter ahead of his rookie season with the Rams.
"Hunter brings an explosive element to the Rams' running back room. He had more rushes of 10-plus yards last season at Auburn (42) on 186 carries than the Rams did (37) on 450 attempts. Hunter will be a nice complement to Kyren Williams and Blake Corum, who both boast more power than speed".
Not only will he be a great addition to their running back room, but he gives the Rams more passing upside than either Williams or Corum. He's a prime candidate for screen passes and could be a reliable receiver for Matthew Stafford to dump the ball off to whenever all his options downfield are covered.
"As Hunter adjusts to the Rams' offense and speed of the NFL, the self-described "country boy" from Mississippi will also be adapting to life in Los Angeles, a big change from his southern roots", said Miller.
Being third in the depth chart means that opportunities may be scarce for Hunter to come by in his rookie season, but he has a defined role already set in place for him in their offense. In Sean McVay's offense, I believe he can thrive, and if he translates even a sliver of his explosive runs to the NFL, it'll be a huge addition to the Rams' offense.
