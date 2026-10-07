Ravens-Eagles Trade Grades: Philadelphia Shakes Up OL By Dealing Cam Jurgens

The Ravens have addressed their need at center. Amid a slew of injuries at the position, the Ravens have sent a 2027 fifth-round pick and 2028 second-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for center Cam Jurgens and a 2027 seventh-round pick, the teams announced .

A 2022 second-round pick, Jurgens has been a member of the Eagles over the past four and a half years, making two Pro Bowls and helping Philadelphia win Super Bowl LIX. He signed a four-year, $68 million extension with the Eagles in 2025, but is now heading to Baltimore for the next chapter of his career.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said of the move, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic , “Cam is a player we have long admired going all the way back to the draft process. He’s a young foundational piece along our offensive line—a great scheme and cultural fit who will contribute quickly in Baltimore. We are confident that Cam will significantly impact our team and community.”

As the Eagles send Jurgens to the Ravens, here’s a look at how both teams fared in the trade.

Ravens

As mentioned above, the Ravens have been dealing with issues at center. They lost star center Tyler Linderbaum after he departed for the Raiders in free agency. They addressed the position by signing three veterans in Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Ethan Pocic, but all three are on injured reserve.

After missing out on a center in the draft and seeing three players at the position land on IR, the Ravens being able to pivot and land a two-time Pro Bowler in Jurgens is certainly a short-term win. Since Jurgens has already been signed to a second contract, he could potentially solve the Ravens’ need at center for beyond this year as well.

The downside of the trade is that the Ravens had to pay a steep price to acquire Jurgens, sacrificing as high as a second-rounder to get the deal done. Had they re-signed Linderbaum sooner—or picked up his fifth-year option (which was complicated because centers have fifth-year options and franchise tag numbers determined by higher-paid tackles)—or even landed one of the top centers in the draft, they could have avoided giving up high draft capital.

Grade: B

Eagles

The Eagles moved Cam Jurgens from center to guard earlier this season amid an injury to Landon Dickerson. Jurgens has struggled at guard in the three weeks since the move. He has allowed 18 pressures, tied for the second-most among interior offensive lineman, according to Next Gen Stats. This has contributed to Jalen Hurts being pressured on 43.5% of his dropbacks, tied for the third-highest rate in the league.

With Dickerson still on injured reserve, the Eagles are expected to turn to Willie Lampkin at left guard in the meantime. Lampkin went undrafted out of North Carolina in 2025 and joined the Eagles later that summer in August. While he has yet to make his first start, according to SI’s Albert Breer and EJ Smith of PHLY Sports , there is optimism around him in the building.

The Eagles were excited about the development of Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin this summer—felt like both had taken a big step. Now both guys are starting ...



LT: Jordan Mailata

LG: Willie Lampkin

C: Drew Kendall

RG: Tyler Steen

RT: Markel Bell



Ages: 29, 24, 24, 26, 22. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 7, 2026

Overall, this move makes sense for the Eagles after Jurgens was unable to adapt well to playing guard. They also snatched an impressive return back for Jurgens by acquiring multiple picks, including a second-round pick in 2028. Between the A.J. Brown trade and the Jurgens trade, the Eagles now have two first- and second-round picks in the 2028 draft, which will help them retool and reshape the roster going forward.

Grade: A-