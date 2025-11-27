Ravens vs. Bengals: Three Bold Predictions for Week 13 Thanksgiving Matchup
The Bengals and Ravens will close out the Thanksgiving Day slate of NFL action tonight in an extremely compelling AFC North showdown.
Baltimore has won five straight games after starting the year 1–5, and has climbed all the way back to the top of the division. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is hoping it can pull out a similarly miraculous run of wins with quarterback Joe Burrow set to return from injury on turkey day.
Here’s a look at the division standings heading into the game.
AFC North Standings
Team
Record
Baltimore Ravens
6–5
Pittsburgh Steelers
6–5
Cincinnati Bengals
3–8
Cleveland Browns
3–8
As you can see, the Ravens are in pole position, and the Bengals are fighting for their lives. Realistically, it would take a monstrous rally from Cincinnati, and a similarly monstrous collapse from Baltimore and Pittsburgh, for the Bengals to sneak into the postseason with a division title.
That said, the Ravens are clear evidence for just how quickly fortunes can change in the NFL, and Burrow is no stranger to rattling off high stakes wins.
If you haven’t yet, go grab a plate of seconds and settle in with three bold predictions for tonight’s game.
Ja’Marr Chase will score twice in first game back with Joe Burrow
While the Bengals did not win a lot of games during Burrow’s absence, Ja’Marr Chase kept up his production even with the likes of Jake Browning and Joe Flacco throwing to him. Chase has cleared 90 yards receiving in five of his last six games, and between Burrow being back under center, Chase being back from his one-game spitting suspension and fellow star wide receiver Tee Higgins being out due to a concussion, the former LSU teammates are in for a monster day.
Further, Chase has been an absolute beast in his career against the Ravens, averaging a touchdown and more than 120 yards per game against Baltimore in eight career meetings.
This Ravens team has found its footing a bit on defense during its current winning streak, but those wins have come against lesser competition including the Jets, Browns and Vikings. Let’s not forget that in the first few weeks of the season this defense conceded 41 points to the Bills, 38 points to the Lions, 37 to the Chiefs and 44 to the Texans. Cincinnati has more in common with those offenses than the ones that Baltimore has seen recently, and with so many points potentially in play, look for Chase to find pay dirt twice against the Ravens.
Zay Flowers will go for 100-plus yards for the first time since season opener
Speaking of receivers due for a big day, look out for Zay Flowers. While the Bengals’ offense should get a boost from Burrow’s return to the field, he can’t do anything to help the defense, which has given up more points, passing yards per game and total yards per game than any team in the league.
Flowers is averaging a respectable 67 yards per game during the Ravens’ current winning streak, but many of those games have been a battle of ball control once the second half hit. In the first game of the year, a 41–40 shootout against the Bills, Flowers went off for 143 yards and a score on seven receptions.
Between the Bengals’ soft defense and the return of Burrow, it feels like both teams are going to be passing all night, with Flowers due to be one of the greatest beneficiaries.
Ravens win by two scores in a shootout
With one receiver scoring twice and another clearing the century mark, it’s safe to assume I think this one is going to be a shootout. If the Bengals had won even one or two more games during Burrow’s absence and their playoff hopes were a little more alive, they’d be a great pick for an upset win in this spot.
But ultimately, Baltimore is the team that is still fighting for its playoff life, and they’ve been on a roll, and this Bengals defense is not cut out to stop a team that is on a roll. I’m taking the Ravens to take the win in a high-scoring affair, 41–30, in a game that will not be as close as the final score will make it look.