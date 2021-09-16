Harbaugh on Villanueva: 'He’s Going to Play Very Well for Us'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby ran through Ravens right tackle Alejandro Villanueva to put pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson in their Week 1 matchup.

The sequence underscored the struggles Baltimore's offensive line had all night with Las Vegas' pass rush in a 33-27 loss.

The Ravens will face another challenge this week against Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones, who had two sacks against Cleveland.

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh expressed confidence in Villanueva and the rest of his offensive line heading into the Sunday night matchup with the Chiefs.

“I’m not really into that kind of conversation," Harbaugh said. "We come out, and we work to get better. [Villanueva] works his butt off to get better. He’s going to play very well for us.”

The Ravens had matchup problems all night against the Raiders' front seven. The growing pains were expected since they didn't have much time with another in training camp because of injuries.

Crosby was in the backfield several times and was disruptive most of the night.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was sacked three times, but he was able to buy a lot of time or the situation could have been a lot worse. He started strongly but missed five consecutive throws in the middle of the game as the Raiders defenders ran through the tackles.

Adding to the challenges, guard/tackle Tyre Phillips had to be carted from the field with a knee injury and was placed on IR but he could return this season.

The Ravens are going to have to play much better this week to beat the Chiefs.

“They’re very aggressive," Harbaugh said. "They can be aggressive because I think they understand the way the equation works for them as a team. So, in that sense, they’re going to be very aggressive. They’re going to try to create the illusion of chaos. You have to organize that, get it organized in your mind offensively and be ready to attack that.”