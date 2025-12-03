Ravens Sign Mark Andrews to Massive Extension

The Baltimore Ravens are solidifying the core of their roster by agreeing to a contract extension with a pending free agent.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Ravens are signing tight end Mark Andrews to a three-year extension.

"Sources: #Ravens TE Mark Andrews has agreed to terms on a three-year, $39.3 million extension that includes $26m guaranteed. The franchise’s all-time leading receiver, who was slated to be a free agent, stays in Baltimore in a deal done by Justin Schulman of @AthletesFirst," Garafolo tweeted.

"Next season will be Mark Andrews’ ninth with the #Ravens, who drafted him in the third round in 2018. Now 473 catches for 5,862 yards and 56 TDs later, he’s still going strong in Baltimore."

Andrews Gets Another Contract Extension

Despite Andrews' struggles in the 2024 season, he has put those doubts to rest in 2025. So far this season, Andrews has recorded 37 catches for 332 yards and five touchdowns, which leads the team.

Andrews is the only player with more than two receiving touchdowns for the Ravens this season, making him a threat in the red zone.

Last month, Andrews became the Ravens’ all-time leader in receiving yards surpassing wide receiver Derrick Mason, who played in Baltimore from 2005-10.

The Ravens nearly moved on from Andrews this past offseason, but they figured they would give him one more year to try and get a chance to prove himself again. With fellow tight end Isaiah Likely sidelined for a good chunk of the season, Andrews has stepped up and been a strong part of the offense.

The contract will keep Andrews with the Ravens until the end of the 2028 season, something that has general manager Eric DeCosta happy.

“We are excited and proud to announce a three-year contract extension with Mark Andrews. Mark is an all-time Raven – a top competitor and Pro Bowl tight end who is also a big part of our Baltimore community," DeCosta said via Garafolo.

Now that he no longer has to worry about his future, Andrews can dedicate all of his time and energy towards the final five games of the regular season for the Ravens, which begins in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens are tied with the Steelers at 6-6 for the top spot in the AFC North, so Andrews will be asked to step up in order to get Baltimore back in first place.

