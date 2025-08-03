Ravens Current Hall of Famer May Surprise You
In terms of individual accomplishments, enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is the highest honor an NFL player could possibly achieve, and with this year's class being enshrined this weekend, it seems like as good a time as any to look at what current players could one day make it to Canton. The Baltimore Ravens have a few solid candidates, but two stand out above the rest: quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.
The former is a two-time MVP and holds the all-time record for rushing yards by a quarterback, while the latter is a former Offensive Player of the Year and ranks in the top 10 all-time for rushing touchdowns.
The question is, which player is more likely to end up in Canton? Perhaps surprisingly, CBS Sports' Bryan DeArdo believes it to be Henry ever so slightly. Though with the running back being a Hall of Fame "lock," both players are likely already Canton-bound.
"It was a tough call between Henry and Lamar Jackson," DeArdo wrote. "But Henry's body of work is already good enough for Canton, while Jackson may need to have a few more big years before his spot is secured. Henry solidified his status as a future Hall of Famer last year, when he ran for 1,921 yards during his first season in Baltimore."
Henry is arguably the best running back of this generation, and his physical play style has made him absolutely iconic. The best part is, even with how much he's already accomplished, he's always looking for ways to better himself.
"There's always room to grow, room to improve," Henry told reporters on July 23. "That's why you have training camp and the offseason to focus on those things and continue to [hone in] on those things, hold each other accountable on the field, in meetings. [Have] leaders step up guys pushing each other each and every day on all three phases of the ball. I think that's what we focus on – growth, getting better every day, making each other better every day and see where it takes us."
