Ravens' Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

One week of the Baltimore Ravens' free agency frenzy is in the books, and it was one to remember for the team.

It was all consumed by the team deciding to back out of the Maxx Crosby trade and instead signing Trey Hendrickson to a four-year deal. While they made some signings after that, the Ravens were relatively quiet moving forward.

Going into the second week of free agency, there are still some big questions the Ravens need to get resolved, but fans now have a decent idea of what their starting lineup could be when the 2026 campaign begins. Here's a look at the projected starting lineups for the Ravens in 2026.

Ravens' 2026 Projected Starting Offensive Lineup

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

QB - Lamar Jackson

RB - Derrick Henry

WR - Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Devontez Walker

TE - Mark Andrews

LT- Ronnie Stanley

LG - Emery Jones Jr.

C - Corey Bullock

RG - John Simpson

RT - Roger Rosengarten

The two guard positions will have the most attention, with John Simpson being added with his three-year, $30 million deal. While Simpson is a guaranteed starter, Emery Jones Jr. and Andrew Vorhees will battle for the other spot. With Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta publicly supporting Jones earlier in the offseason, there's a good chance the second-year guard gets his first full season as the starter.

Baltimore's center position is a massive concern with Corey Bullock as the current starter. That will need to change here quickly, as the Ravens most likely use the NFL Draft in the first two days to find their new starting center of the future.

Wide receiver is the only other position of question that could change for the Ravens in 2026 as they try to find a replacement for DeAndre Hopkins. Baltimore also most likely uses the draft to fix that problem in the first three rounds.

Ravens' 2026 Projected Starting Defensive Lineup

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DE - Travis Jones

DT - John Jenkins

DE - Nnamdi Madubuike

EDGE - Mike Green

MLB - Roquan Smith

MLB - Teddye Buchanan

EDGE - Trey Hendrickson

CB - Nate Wiggins

S - Kyle Hamilton

S - Malaki Starks

S - Jaylinn Hawkins

NB - Chidobe Awuzie

CB - Marlon Humphrey

Hendrickson's addition gives the Ravens a much better look off the edge for Baltimore, as he will team up with Mike Green out there. Expect another edge rusher to be added to push Green for the starting job.

For the defensive line, it really depends on Nnamdi Madubuike's health and whether he is ready to go for the 2026 season. That position could still see some changes with a new addition or two at tackle through the NFL Draft.

Baltimore's secondary will really depend on the formations they use, but Awuzie should be the slot corner, with some instances where Hawkins is out there as the third safety. Hawkins is the only new addition to the group, with Starks about to see the field full-time as a starter.

Ravens' 2026 Projected Starting Special Teams Lineup

Baltimore Ravens place kicker Tyler Loop | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

K - Tyler Loop

P - TBD

LS - Nick Moore

Returners - LaJohntay Wester, Rasheen Ali

The glaring issue for Baltimore is that they don't have a punter. Once they figure out who takes over for Jordan Stout, this unit should be in really good shape for 2026.

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