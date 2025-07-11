Ravens' Derrick Henry Shares Another Viral Workout Video
As with any professional sports league, the NFL is full of athletic freaks. However, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry takes it to another level entirely.
Henry's most notable strength is, well, his strength, as he's a massive player at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds and runs through defenders with ease. He's also ridiculously fast for a player of his size, able to break off huge gains several times a year. Keep in mind, he's still doing all of this at the age of 31 and has shown no sign of slowing down any time soon.
How does Henry still manage to dominate opposing defenses the way he does? Well, it all starts with his preparation. He maintains an incredibly strict diet, and his intense workout routine has taken the internet by storm multiple times.
Now, he's done it once again.
On Tuesday, the Ravens posted a video of Henry performing various exercises on a hill, including a cone drill and running while pulling heavy weights. As expected, he makes such intense workouts look easy.
The work ethic Henry displays is second to none, and those around him are in awe of how well he takes care of his body.
"Well, I think if you watch his work ethic, and you see the way he works on and off the field, how he takes care of his body, and then just to watch him out there," running backs coach Willie Taggart told reporters on May 19. You don't see a downside. He's still getting stronger, if you ask me, but the way that he works, and then the performance. If you look at the performance he had last year – one of his better years – and that's nine years in. That's big time, but Derrick works hard. It's important to him. He told you guys a minute ago; he wants to win Super Bowl, and I know he's going to do everything he can to help this football team accomplish that."
Henry not slowing down is great news for the Ravens, who signed him to a two-year extension earlier this offseason. If/when they make it to the Super Bowl, he'll undoubtedly play a huge part in that success.
