Ravens Determined to Avoid Another Letdown
The Baltimore Ravens' 41-40 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week was nothing short of gut-wrenching, and even that might be underselling it.
After dominating for much of the night, and having a 40-25 lead with four minutes left, the Ravens let the game slip through their fingers in a final stretch from Hell. From Keon Coleman's miracle touchdown on fourth-and-goal to Derrick Henry's rare fumble to the defense completely crumbling on the final drive, nothing went the Ravens way in the final few minutes. The worst part? It was pretty much entirely their own fault, as they once again played not to lose instead of playing to win.
Even for a team that's had no shortage of painful losses and blown leads over the years, this one was hard to fathom.
"[For] me, personally – and I know a lot of guys that were here [feel the same way] – I think it was probably tougher just [because] that was the last team we played last year and the first team we played this year and kind of having that same result," offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley told reporters Friday. "I think that kind of hit a little different for a lot of us, and I think that aspect of it was definitely a little different."
Throughout the week, the Ravens have done their best to put that game in the rear-view mirror, no matter how hard it was to process. Now heading into Sunday's home opener against the Cleveland Browns, head coach John Harbaugh believes his team has responded to adversity.
"Well, I would say just generally how they responded has been great, but it's not any different than the way they've been all along taking care of their business," Harbaugh said. "They've been locked in, they've been working hard, they've been focused from Day One. So today [and] this week they were the same.
"It's a little different because we had a sour taste about the game. You wanted to win the game. We're all ticked off that we didn't win the game. We're all disappointed. It's like a perfect storm goes against you in a lot of ways, but you have a chance to stop that at some point in time, and we weren't able to do it. So that's got everybody's attention, obviously. So, there's definitely part of it that is in there. So that's good. That's the way it should be."
The Ravens had a similar experience last year, dropping the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion before coming home and suffering an upset loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. If they want to avoid suffering the same fate again, they better have learned their lesson.
