Ravens' Derrick Henry Unfazed by Browns Defender's Jab
The Cleveland Browns enter Sunday's road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens as massive underdogs, but they're showing no reservations whatsoever about trash-talking before the game.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy got things started on Wednesday when he said the Ravens' secondary presented "no challenge." Defensive back Grant Delpit then took it up a notch on Thursday when he said that tackling Ravens star Derrick Henry is "not hard," a bold choice when discussing one of the toughest running backs to bring down in the modern era.
As he seemingly almost does, though, Henry chose to stay out of the trash talk rather than adding more fuel to the fire.
"Yes, I saw that," Henry said when asked about Delpit's comments. "I saw his coach had a quote, and he had a quote, and we're going to see on Sunday."
Henry, 31, started the season with a bang, rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. Unfortunately, a rare fumble - just his second in a Ravens uniform and ninth in his 10-year career - late in the fourth quarter helped fuel the Bills' comeback and put a damper on what was otherwise an outstanding performance.
After the game, Henry didn't shy away from taking responsibility for the mistake.
"First of all, I have to take care of the ball. I told my teammates after the game that the loss is on me. I own it like a man," Henry said. "We emphasize taking care of the ball since we got back. It's a big emphasis, especially in our room with the running backs: taking care of the football, keeping it high and tight. I got lackadaisical. They made a play, but I put this loss on me. If I take care of the ball, I feel like it would be a different situation. But as far as the offense, we just have to execute. We didn't do as well at the end, so we just have to look at the film and correct it."
In the first game against the Browns last season, Henry rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown in a 29-24 loss. He also took a big hit from Delpit during the game, which the Browns posted to social media following the defensive back's comments.
In the second game, the one in Baltimore, Henry ran all over the Browns defense for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-10 win that clinched the AFC North for the Ravens. He'll be looking for similar success when the Browns come to town again on Sunday.
