Ravens' Derrick Henry Takes Accountability for Costly Fumble
For most of Sunday night's season opener against the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry looked like the ageless wonder that NFL fans know and love, rushing for 169 yards and two touchdowns while averaging well over nine yards per carry.
Unfortunately, a rare mistake late in the game put a huge damper on what was otherwise an outstanding night.
With just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Henry was swarmed behind the line of scrimmage and coughed the ball up deep in Baltimore territory. The Bills took full advantage of the opportunity, scoring just four plays later to cut the Ravens' lead to just two points. They would then kick the game-winning field goal as time expired to cap off a remarkable comeback and sending the Ravens to an embarrassing 0-1 start.
It was just Henry's second lost fumble as a Raven and his ninth in his NFL career, but that doesn't make it any more excusable. After the game, Henry took full responsibility for not just the fumble, but the loss as a whole.
"First of all, I have to take care of the ball. I told my teammates after the game that the loss is on me. I own it like a man," Henry told reporters. "We emphasize taking care of the ball since we got back. It's a big emphasis, especially in our room with the running backs: taking care of the football, keeping it high and tight. I got lackadaisical. They made a play, but I put this loss on me. If I take care of the ball, I feel like it would be a different situation. But as far as the offense, we just have to execute. We didn't do as well at the end, so we just have to look at the film and correct it."
Henry's fumble was far from the Ravens' only error on the night, and altogether, those errors reinforced a message that should be very obvious by now.
"No more self-inflicted wounds," Henry said. "Taking care of the football. Like I said, I put that on me. It gives a team like that a chance to get the momentum and flip the game and put yourself in a bad spot, and I put the team in a bad spot by not taking care of the ball."
On a night where Henry surpassed NFL legend Jim Brown for all-time rushing touchdowns, it's a shame it had to end in such heartbreaking fashion, but there's no doubt "The King" will use it as fuel going forward.
