Ravens Have NFL's Best Safety
All of the Baltimore Ravens' first-round picks so far this decade have enjoyed at least moderate success in purple and black, but even then, one stands above the rest.
Of course, that would be safety Kyle Hamilton, the No. 14 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame. In just three years, Hamilton has emerged as possibly the best safety in the entire league, earning a first-team All-Pro selection in 2023 and second-team All-Pro nod in 2024. Even calling him just a safety feels almost disingenuous, as he can line up nearly anywhere on defense.
Those around the league know how special Hamilton really is. In a poll of NFL coaches and executives conducted by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Hamilton claimed the No. 1 spot for the very first time. He was No. 2 last year behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr.
"All-around best player: Size instincts, production, blitz ability," an NFL personnel director said.
While Hamilton claimed the top spot on the list, some evaluators had no problem pointing out his perceived weaknesses.
"Great player, scheme specific," an AFC executive said. "In his role, he's very good. He can't man cover and does not have elite range, that's why teams with quicker receivers can have success against him."
Last season, Hamilton was essentially locked into being a deep safety due to the Ravens' lack of depth in the secondary. This year, the hope is he can get back to utilizing his greatest strength on a more regular basis.
"Hamilton gets the benefit of the doubt despite a production dip," Fowler wrote. "In 2023, he was the only safety with at least 10 tackles for loss and 10 pass deflections. He added three sacks and four interceptions yet finished second behind Antoine Winfield Jr. in the top 10 ranking. This year, he was down significantly in each of those categories yet received more than 60% of the first-place votes. The reason is simple: His value transcends numbers."
"Hamilton's 14.5% ball-hawking rate is decent but unspectacular, coming on 76 targets. But he can line up all over the field, from free safety to 'star' linebacker. He played 200 snaps in 2024 "from the slot" as an overhang defender. He is one of five players over the past two seasons with 15 pass breakups, five interceptions and multiple forced fumbles."
