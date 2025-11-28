Kyle Hamilton Sends Strong Message After Ravens Loss

The Baltimore Ravens’ five-game winning streak snapped on Thanksgiving night against the Cincinnati Bengals. John Harbaugh’s men lost 32-14 to Joe Burrow and Co. at M&T Bank Stadium in the Week 13 game.

The Ravens fell to 6-6 with the loss, falling to second place in the AFC North. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are currently 6-5 and face the Buffalo Bills this week, are the new division leaders.

Safety Kyle Hamilton addressed the media following the loss and talked about what’s ahead for the Ravens. He was asked how important the next game is going to be since a win would put them on top again but a loss would have their backs against the wall.

“Yeah, I think objectively a lot rides on this game coming up,” Hamilton said. “Pretty much every game, including this one, from here on out. You know, it's they remember what you do in December. So, December's coming up. We got a big December and I think we got the guys to do it and got the mentality to do it. It's just a matter of doing it.”

"They remember what you do in December. We got a big December." pic.twitter.com/JGODBKnUFR — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 28, 2025

Hamilton recorded four solo tackles, three assists, one tackle for loss, and one pass deflection in the ugly loss to the Bengals. The Ravens' defense was left on the field for far too long as Cincinnati held the possession for over 38 minutes. Hamilton and the unit held the Bengals to 382 yards and 4.8 yards per play, but gave away 32 points in the process.

Kyle Hamilton on Ravens’ Defensive Issues

Hamilton acknowledged the Ravens' defensive struggles in critical third-down situations late in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati, particularly Cincinnati's final two touchdown drives, which came on third-and-nine conversions. Despite the team's elite third-down defense under coordinator Zach Orr this season, the defense faltered when it mattered the most in the second half.

The Ravens' safety was asked about the surprise of surrendering those high-leverage completions.

"Yeah, I mean it's it's it's football. Like at the end of the day, this National Football League, the best players in the world," he said. "You know, we hold ourselves to a standard, but you know, they're going to make plays, we're going to make plays. Um, we just got to make more plays than they do."

He added that the defense's first-half performance was solid. He appreciated the unit’s ability to tighten up in the red zone and limit early damage. Hamilton said the game would have been over a lot earlier if they weren’t doing that.

The former first-round pick argued that they are not doing everything wrong. It’s just one of those one-on-ones, and that’s part of the game.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!