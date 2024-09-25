Ravens Hit With Huge O-Line Injuries
The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has certainly seen better days health-wise.
Four of five starters - left tackle Ronnie Stanley being the lone exception - appeared on Wednesday's initial injury report, and three of them did not practice at all. Center Tyler Linderbaum (knee), right tackle Patrick Mekari (neck) and left guard Andrew Vorhees (ankle) were the three who did not participate. Right guard Daniel Faalele is also dealing with a hip injury, though he was a full participant.
The Ravens' offensive line was the subject of much criticism through the first two games, though performed far better in Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Between allowing no sacks and only one quarterback hit and opening up some big holes in the ground game, it looked to be a turning point for the big men up front, especially considering how all five starters played every snap.. Now, though, their health is the primary concern.
Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring) and nose tackle Michael Pierce (shoulder) also did not participate on Wednesday. Both players left Sunday's game, though Pierce later returned while Armour-Davis did not.
Star linebacker Roquan Smith was also a limited participant with an ankle injury. Smith briefly appeared on the injury report in Week 2, but was able to play that game without issue. He didn't appear to suffer any injury against Dallas.
Other full participants include safety Ar'Darius Washington (ankle) and linebacker Josh Ross (hip).
The Ravens play host to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football, but before then, they'll have two more practices and subsequent injury reports.
