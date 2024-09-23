Even ‘King’ Derrick Henry Didn’t Surprise Ravens QB
The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull off a much-needed 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. While they dominated for the majority of the game, things got dicey in the fourth quarter.
Despite allowing the game to get too close for comfort, the Ravens were able to pick up the win.
Both Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry performed admirably in the win. They powered the offense to a very impressive performance and put the team back on the map in the AFC.
Following the game, Jackson had a great response to Henry's performance. It was clear that he was not surprised to see the superstar running back play so well on the big stage.
“He showed off. He did what kings do.”
Speaking of Henry's performance, the 30-year-old running back racked up 25 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught a 23-yard pass. Those numbers were needed badly and powered Baltimore to the big win.
As for Jackson, he completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts for 182 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He also picked up 87 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
When the Ravens originally signed Henry, this is what they envisioned. They saw Henry taking a ton of pressure off of the passing attack, but also a lot of the attention away from Jackson on the ground.
A two-headed rushing monster of Jackson and Henry will be very difficult for opposing defenses to stop.
Now, the team simply needs to figure out how to replicate this success week in and week out. They are set to face off against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. That will be another huge test to see just how good this Baltimore team is capable of being.
That being said, the Ravens should be fired up about their performance against the Cowboys. Henry showed exactly why Baltimore signed him and it gives major hope for the future of the offense and their ability to compete for a run at the Super Bowl.
