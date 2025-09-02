Ravens CB Jaire Alexander's Status Still Uncertain
When the Baltimore Ravens signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander in June, they knew exactly the risk they'd be taking.
Yes, Alexander is still one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL when on the field, but that's just it, "when on the field." The 28-year-old has played just 16 of a possible 37 games over the past two seasons (including postseason) due to injuries. Most recently, he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that caused him to miss the Green Bay Packers' final two games of the season.
Unfortunately, the injury struggles have started early this year. Alexander hasn't practiced since Aug. 9, and while he is ramping up activity ahead of Sunday's regular season opener against the Buffalo Bills, but head coach John Harbaugh isn't sure he'll be ready.
"I need [Alexander] practicing this week," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "That would be the key, so we'll see where he's at on Wednesday. He did some things today, so that's kind of how it works.
"In terms of just injury updates, [you are] probably not going to get much out of me at this point, unless it's an obvious one [or] unless we know if a guy's going to play or if he's not going to play. So, you might get a little more on Friday, just because you'll know who hasn't practiced. If they haven't practiced, they're unlikely to play, unless they've been playing all the way up to that point, then maybe they'll play. So, I probably won't tell you for sure unless I feel like it's obvious that everybody knows already. So, that's where we're at with that."
Harbaugh clarified that Alexander worked on "physical stuff" Monday and that he's "moving." It's at least a positive update, albeit an incredibly vague one.
The good news is that the Ravens are in a decent place at cornerback even without Alexander. All-Pro Marlon Humphrey holds down the nickel slot, Nate Wiggins and newcomer Chidobe Awuzie can start outside, and T.J. Tampa and undrafted free agent Keyon Martin provide some solid depth.
However, it goes without saying that they want Alexander on the field as soon as possible (well, as soon as possible without risk of worsening the injury). He's expected to be a key player in the secondary this season, and he can be a true difference-maker when healthy.
