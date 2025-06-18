Ravens' John Harbaugh Reacts to Jaire Alexander Signing
The Baltimore Ravens officially added former Green Bay Packers two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander to the secondary Wednesday, signing him to a one-year, $6 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Despite having interest from other teams like the Carolina Panthers, the Ravens signed Alexander after Lamar Jackson had publicly said he wanted the team to do so. The two are now reunited after playing three seasons of college ball together at Louisville.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh met with reporters at mandatory minicamp a few hours after Alexander signed and spoke highly of the addition.
"Really excited," Harbaugh said. "Had chance to sit down with him today, which was an awesome, awesome time. And he's excited to be here. We're excited to have him. It had been kind of behind the scenes in the works for a little bit and, and I know he wanted to be here, and we wanted him here."
Alexander played in 78 career regular-season games for the Packers, which included 76 starts. He posted 287 total tackles (241 solo), 1.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles, 70 pass breakups, 12 interceptions and one touchdown on a pick-six.
Harbaugh acknowledged that Alexander's arrival is personally exciting for Jackson but added that the entire team is pumped about the signing.
"So for it to work out the way it did, it made Lamar happy," Harbaugh said. "I think made everybody happy. Just an opportunity to become a better team in that sense today. So we're really excited about it. Within hours, it was good timing."
The Ravens rookies will report to training camp on July 15 before the veteran report a week later on July 22. This will give Alexander his first chance at organized practice reps with his new teammates.
Baltimore will then begin the preseason at M&T Bank Stadium on Aug. 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.
