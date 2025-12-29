The Baltimore Ravens head into a crucial matchup in the regular season finale with a road battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North Title.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn't feature in the last game, a 41-24 road victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 17, which brought them back to .500 and still with a chance for the playoffs, after the Steelers road defeat to the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley had a solid showing in the win over the Packers, completing 16-of-20 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown, plus 60 rushing yards on eight carries.

Jackson has dealt with injuries throughout this season that have knocked him out of games or hindered his playing abilities, but there is a chance he features vs. the Steelers.

Ravens HC Gives Update on Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke to the media about Jackson and what they expect from him going forward.

Jackson left the 28-24 defeat to the New England Patriots at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16 with a back contusion which kept him out of the victory over the Packers.

Harbaugh said that Jackson improved last week, after a difficult start, which was why they thought he could potentially play before ultimately ruling him out.

"There was improvement throughout the week," Harbaugh said. "It was not good at all earlier in the week and it improved as the week early on and that was cause for optimism."

Harbaugh also said that if Jackson is ready to go that he'll start vs. the Steelers, even with their confidence in Huntley.

"Our confidence in Tyler [Huntley] is a real big positive, a real plus, but it doesn't factor into whether Lamar plays," Harbaugh says. "If Lamar's ready to go, he's playing. That's it. For sure."

Lamar Jackson's Injuries in 2025

Jackson has dealt with injuries this season that have sidelined him and also affected his performances.

He suffered a hamstring injury in the 37-20 road loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, which kept him from playing the next three games.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scrambles during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jackson returned for a road matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9, where he excelled, completing 18-of-23 passes for 204 yards and four touchdowns in the 28-6 blowout victory.

He then dealt with various different problems that saw him miss practice, but not any games before the Packers win, which included knee soreness, an ankle injury and a toe injury.

Jackson has struggled in his return outside of the win over the Dolphins, completing 95-of-166 passes, 57.2%, for 1,238 yards and four touchdowns to five interceptions.

