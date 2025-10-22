Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Fires Back at Online Troll’s Accusation
Lamar Jackson, the two-time NFL MVP and starting quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, has had a challenging start to the 2025 season. With the team stalling at 1-5, Jackson has been sidelined by a right hamstring injury and has not yet returned to practice following the bye week.
Amid those on-field troubles, Jackson also found himself at the center of an off-field social-media controversy: a late-night clip of him buying street food went viral, leading to ugly accusations.
Lamar Jackson Responds to Allegations
Dov Kleiman shared a video through his X account, in which Jackson can be seen ordering street food past midnight. The caption claimed the player looked extremely high.
“TRENDING: Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson has gone viral for looking extremely high while buying street food past midnight. We have never seen an NFL player this fried,” Kleiman tweeted.
The clip generated more than 3.1 million views and over 1,300 replies, stirring speculation about Jackson’s state in the video.
Jackson did not take the comment lying down. He clarified that he was simply out late buying food and not under the influence.
“Bra yall gotta stop engaging with these people 🤣 they like to lie when their views low that’s why unfollow these weirdos,” he tweeted.
He followed up with another comment, replying to a fan who asked the QB to call out the responsible people.
“To give his lame ah more attention? Naw he know who I’m talking to,” he wrote.
Lamar Jackson’s Injury Status
Jackson suffered a right hamstring injury in Week 4 during a 37-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on September 28. He missed the next two games and did not appear in the first practice after the Ravens’ bye week.
Last week, coach John Harbaugh said he was “very hopeful” Jackson would return against the Chicago Bears, but refused to commit to a specific date.
The optics are concerning for Ravens. When Jackson is unavailable, Baltimore’s offense has collapsed; the team averaged just 15.4 points per game without him since 2018.
Before injury, Lamar Jackson delivered a strong 2025 start for the Baltimore Ravens on the offensive front. In four games, he completed 68 of 95 passes (71.6 %), threw for 869 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just one interception, with a passer rating of 130.
