Ravens' Lamar Jackson Shut Out of Position Superlatives

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finds himself in the throes of one of his most frustrating seasons in years, now in the midst of a tough stretch of play that looks to have completely slammed his attempt at a third MVP award and three consecutive First Team All-Pro nods shut.

His Ravens aren't very good, even if their semi-misleading status as a temporary division leader would suggest the contrary. They're 6-6, and Jackson's been at the forefront of their recent struggles.

Their five-game win streak completely resuscitated their lost-looking season to erase a horrid 1-5 record to start, and they came out with the win in every single game they needed to between their bye week and Thanksgiving. But it was evident even in the moment that they were beating up on bad teams, and weren't playing clearly superior football when provided with ample opportunities.

A lot of their deficiencies on offense stem from the quarterback, who clearly isn't playing like himself. He's braving a few leg injuries that he continually brushes past, and his offensive line makes Jackson's job sufficiently tougher in continually allowing lurking linebackers to penetrate the pocket while doing very little productive blocking for the running backs. Jackson's lack of ground options has killed the run game, and he isn't physically mobile to pull off the same scramble plays he's used to on a regular basis.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) hands off to running back Derrick Henry (22) during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Feeling the Writers' Wrath

ESPN reflected their disappointment with how the Ravens have performed in their awarding of 109 micro-skills for various stars across the NFL, and shut Jackson off from some of the quarterback-centric categories that he's ran away with in recent seasons.

His arm has come a long way in developing into one of the best in the game, but he was never a show-in to win most accurate passer or strongest arm like Dak Prescott or Josh Allen, respectively.

Jackson never had a prayer of winning best pocket mobility like Prescott, given the offensive line he's been working with, but he'd usually be in consideration for best deep-ball thrower or best decision-maker. He's historically hit on his 30+ yard bombs, doing it again on Thanksgiving, but Zay Flowers' offensive pass interference call to bring the ball back further emphasized the Ravens' season-long struggles. Miscommunications have also seeped into his attempts, as this is set to be the first campaign he's played in since 2021 without a 45+ yard completion.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rushes in-between Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) and safety Geno Stone (22) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

More scandalous were his lack of mentions in the categories that more specifically pertained to mobility, where he lost a few of his favorite skill sets to a few familiar rivals in Allen as the league's top dual threat and Patrick Mahomes as the best scrambler. But again, Jackson's reputation can only do so much heavy lifting, as his body's done him very few favors in attempting to replicate that usual magic in 2025.

He's still left with five more matchups to try salvaging his PR for this season, but a month of absences followed by several more weeks of diminished play have caught up to him.

