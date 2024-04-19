Raven Country

Ravens Land LSU WR in Latest Mock Draft

The Baltimore Ravens could be keen to take a receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens are less than a week away from the NFL Draft, and they could look to add another weapon for Lamar Jackson's offense.

In Fan Nation's mock draft, Baltimore selected LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

"It was impossible to pass up adding another first-round talent to Lamar Jackson’s arsenal. A bigger option with incredible hands and solid speed, Thomas joins Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers to round out Baltimore’s receiving core," Noah Strackbein writes.

The Ravens took a receiver in last year's first round in Flowers, so it may seem unlikely to have consecutive top picks at the same position. However, Bateman could be a free agent as early as next year if his fifth-year option gets picked up. If the Ravens took Thomas or another receiver with a high pick, it may signal the beginning of the end of Bateman's tenure in Baltimore.

Thomas recorded 68 catches for 1177 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season at LSU while catching passes from Heisman Trophy winner and potential high pick Jayden Daniels, so adding him with Flowers could create one of the most dynamic duos out of receivers in the NFL.

